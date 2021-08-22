Dr Asim Hussain's wife passes away

KARACHI: Former Petroleum Minister and PPP's leader Dr Asim Hussain's wife Dr Zareen Hussain has passed away. She was 66 years old. Dr Zareen was suffering from cancer. Dr Zareen Hussain got married to Dr Asim Hussain on March 15th, 1979. Dr Zareen Hussain's funeral procession will be taken out at 4pm today from her house F-120, block F North Nazimabad.

Her funeral prayer will be held after Asar prayer at mosque located in Ziauddin University super highway link road campus. She will be buried in the same mosque where Dr Asim Hussain's mother was buried.

