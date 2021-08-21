ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
NAB given one month to complete probe against Manzoor Wassan

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Friday granted one month to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to decide on a corruption inquiry against Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan.

As the hearing of the case resumed, the counsel of Wassan complained that the inquiry against his client was still pending. He requested the court to extend the bail of his client. The Bench asked the NAB prosecutor as why the decision was not taken about the inquiry against Wassan. "We were told in the earlier hearing that the inquiry is being closed; why the matter is being delayed," the court asked. The NAB prosecutor replied that a fresh report has been sent to the NAB Headquarters after objections were raised on the earlier report.

The Bench while summoning progress report from the NAB gave it 30 days to decide on the inquiry against the PPP leader.

Later, the court also extended the interim bail of Manzoor Wassan till October 4.

The NAB has accused the PPP leader of making assets beyond his known sources of income and also of owning benami properties.

Separately, the SHC also extended the bail of PPP leader Sardar Khan Chandio and a co-accused in a NAB inquiry related to giving government land on lease to an oil manufacturing company.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that inquiry was under way against the accused and time should be given to submit the progress report, which the court approved. The court while extending the interim bail of the accused sought the progress report till October 12, 2021.

