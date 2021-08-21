PSEM conducts its 2nd cabinet elections 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Society of Emergency Medicine (PSEM) is a non-profit, professional medical society representing emergency medicine physicians and professionals in Pakistan. In continuation of its core purpose and mission to work with its members to develop and promote emergency medicine in Pakistan, PSEM conducted its 2nd cabinet elections 2021 on 15th August 2021. The polling was set completely online at www.psem. com.pk/election2021.

Almost 260 emergency physicians from the country registered to vote and 90% votes were cast on the day. Founder and Former President of PSEM, Dr Abdus Salam Khan thanked members for their active participation and said that it will further pave way for advancement and awareness of Emergency Medicine practices in Pakistan.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021