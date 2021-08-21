Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (August 20, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 20.08.2021 VALUE 20.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1255% PA 0.6245% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0946% PA 0.6554% PA For 12 months -0.0133% PA 0.8618% PA For 2 Years -0.0133% PA 1.3618% PA For 3 Years -0.0133% PA 1.6118% PA For 4 years -0.0133% PA 1.8618% PA For 5 years -0.0133% PA 1.9868% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 20.08.2021 VALUE 20.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1794% PA 0.5706% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1549% PA 0.5951% PA For 12 Months 0.0359% PA 0.8391% PA For 2 Years 0.0359% PA 1.3391% PA For 3 Years 0.0359% PA 1.5891% PA For 4 years 0.0359% PA 1.8391% PA For 5 years 0.0359% PA 1.9641% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 20.08.2021 VALUE 20.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3106% PA 1.0606% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2889% PA 1.0389% PA For 12 Months 0.2496% PA 1.1246% PA For 2 Years 0.2496% PA 1.6246% PA For 3 Years 0.2496% PA 1.8746% PA For 4 years 0.2496% PA 2.1246% PA For 5 years 0.2496% PA 2.2496% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 20.08.2021 VALUE 20.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1475% PA 0.6025% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1852% PA 0.5648% PA For 12 Months -0.1942% PA 0.6808% PA For 2 Years -0.1942% PA 1.1808% PA For 3 Years -0.1942% PA 1.4308% PA For 4 Years -0.1942% PA 1.6808% PA For 5 years -0.1942% PA 1.8058% PA ========================================================

