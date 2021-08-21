Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
21 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (August 20, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 164.0615
Pound Sterling 226.4705
Euro 193.1332
Japanese Yen 1.5006
===========================
