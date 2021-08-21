State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (August 20, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 164.0615 Pound Sterling 226.4705 Euro 193.1332 Japanese Yen 1.5006 ===========================

