Children at 'extremely high-risk' to climate change in Pakistan: UNICEF

Children in Pakistan are at an "extremely high-risk" from the wide-ranging impact of climate change and pollution, as the country ranks as one of the most vulnerable in the world.

"Globally, approximately 1 billion children (nearly half of the world's children) live in extremely high-risk countries," stated a UNICEF report titled, 'The Climate Crisis is a Child Rights Crisis'.

The report highlighted Pakistan as one of the 33 countries facing the highest risk to children from the impacts of climate change, according to the 'Children's Climate Risk Index'.

The most vulnerable country, according to the index, was the Central African Republic (with a score of 8.7), followed by Chad (8.5) and Nigeria (8.5).

Pakistan is ranked 14th on this index (with a score of 7.7), ahead of Bangladesh (7.6) ranking 15th and India (7.4) ranking 26th, respectively.

On the same index, Pakistan posted an alarmingly-high climate and environmental vulnerability score of 8.7, making it the most at-risk country on this list from South Asia.

According to the Henrietta Fore, the Executive Director of UNICEF, this index "for the first time provides a complete picture of where and how children are vulnerable to climate change".

The report warns that nearly half of the world's children (approximately 1 billion children) are exposed to climate-based threats including water scarcity, heatwaves, cyclones, flooding and air pollution; all of which can lead to food insecurity and a generally deficient standard of living.

Furthermore, the report highlights that "children are also more at risk of death compared with adults from diseases that are likely to be exacerbated by climate change, such as malaria and dengue."

“The survival of these children is at imminent threat from the impacts of climate change,” notes the report.

In terms of the risks posed by climate change, Pakistan has consistently ranked as one of the most vulnerable countries in the world.

Furthermore, earlier this year the Asian Development Bank published a report, which stated that Pakistan could face up to $3.8 billion in annual economic loss due to climate change.

The present PTI-led government has looked to make strides, adopting climate-sensitive policies and a transition away from fossil fuel-based energy sources towards renewable energy as well as embarking on an ambitious tree-plantation programme to help the country combat climate change.