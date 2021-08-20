ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.16%)
ASL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.48%)
FCCL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.85%)
FNEL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
GGGL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.89%)
GGL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.69%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.3%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.76%)
NETSOL 153.55 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.95%)
PACE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 32.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.53%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
PRL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.72%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 50.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
TELE 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
UNITY 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,177 Increased By ▲ 51.02 (1%)
BR30 25,876 Increased By ▲ 267.96 (1.05%)
KSE100 47,517 Increased By ▲ 259 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,059 Increased By ▲ 126.71 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

AstraZeneca hails trial results for Covid treatment

  • The drug, made from a combination of two antibodies, was initially developed as a treatment for those who had already been exposed to the disease
AFP 20 Aug 2021

LONDON: Drug firm AstraZeneca on Friday announced positive results from a trial of a treatment for Covid-19 symptoms.

The drug, made from a combination of two antibodies, was initially developed as a treatment for those who had already been exposed to the disease.

A new trial of 5,197 participants who had not been exposed showed a 77-percent reduced risk of developing symptomatic disease, with no severe cases recorded, Astra said in a statement.

A previous trial of the AZD7442 drug had shown it only reduced the risk of developing symptoms by 33 percent, which it concluded in June was not statistically significant.

AstraZeneca says Covid vaccine sales top $1.0bn

The data show that one dose could "quickly and effectively prevent symptomatic Covid-19", said Myron Levin, principal trial investigator.

"With these exciting results, AZD7442 could be an important tool in our arsenal to help people who may need more than a vaccine to return to their normal lives."

It is hoped that the drug could be used alongside vaccines for those who need more protection, affording up to 12 months of defence.

Participants in the trial were adults who were poor responders or intolerant to vaccines, or who had increased risk of infection because of their locations or circumstances.

The US government has funded the development of AZD7442 and has agreements to receive 700,000 doses.

The company will now send the data to health authorities for potential emergency use authorisation or conditional approval.

AstraZeneca already makes the most widely offered vaccine in the UK, although those under 40 are offered Pfizer or Moderna instead because of concerns over possible side effects.

AstraZeneca COVID19 AZD7442

AstraZeneca hails trial results for Covid treatment

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 89,673, highest since May

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan: report

Facebook unveils curbs for Taliban-seized Afghanistan

China passes tough new online privacy law

Pakistan to become more self-reliant in handset production: Fitch

ADB approves $235-million loan to upgrade section of Pakistan's national highway

US probing Moderna vaccine for higher heart inflammation risk: Washington Post

Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

Fertilizer industry input-output GST mismatch: Amendment to Finance Act can help resolve issue

Capital market boost: FBR shares its input with CMGWG

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters