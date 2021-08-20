ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.16%)
ASL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.48%)
FCCL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.85%)
FNEL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
GGGL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.89%)
GGL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.69%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.3%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.76%)
NETSOL 153.55 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.95%)
PACE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 32.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.53%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
PRL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.72%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 50.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
TELE 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
UNITY 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,177 Increased By ▲ 51.02 (1%)
BR30 25,876 Increased By ▲ 267.96 (1.05%)
KSE100 47,517 Increased By ▲ 259 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,059 Increased By ▲ 126.71 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Australian shares fall as miners, virus woes weigh

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6% to 7,458.4 in early trade, extending losses to a fourth consecutive session. The benchmark ended 0.1% lower on Wednesday
Reuters 20 Aug 2021

Australian shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by losses in miners due to a slump in commodity prices, while the country's rising coronavirus cases also weighed on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6% to 7,458.4 in early trade, extending losses to a fourth consecutive session. The benchmark ended 0.1% lower on Wednesday.

Miners were top decliners on the benchmark, falling over 3% and extending losses to a fifth consecutive session following a slump in commodity prices.

Mining giant BHP Group fell over 5%, leading losses on the mining index, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue slid 3.6% and 4.5% respectively.

Australia's largest city, Sydney, continued to break records for new daily cases with authorities saying that the worse was yet to come, while the state of Victoria reported its biggest rise in COVID-19 caseload this year.

Origin Energy dropped as much as 6.6% after its annual underlying profit plunged 68%, its lowest in 16 years.

Treasury Wine slid as much as 3.2% and was on track for its worst day in two months, after its fiscal 2021 profit missed analysts' estimates.

Energy index was also down 1.6% on subdued oil prices.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks rose 0.8% as bullion prices firmed. Gold miner Evolution Mining was among the top percentage gainers on the index after posting a 14% jump in its annual net profit.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 1.4% to 12,892.87, even as the country's central bank said it was looking to cut back stimulus support to meet its inflation and employment mandate.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 Rio Tinto BHP Group

