Death toll in Burkina militants attack rises to 80

OUAGADOUGOU: A militants attack in Burkina Faso against a convoy of soldiers escorting civilians left 80 people dead, 65 of them civilians and 15 gendarmes, the government said late Thursday, updating a previous death toll of 49.

A day after the attack, communications minister and government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura said the lastest count showed "65 civilians lost their lives in this terrorist attack".

Forty-seven killed in Burkina Faso militant attack