ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.08%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.97%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.63%)
FFBL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.28%)
FNEL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
GGGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
GGL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.57%)
HUMNL 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
KAPCO 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.01%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
NETSOL 153.44 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.88%)
PACE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.41%)
PIBTL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
SILK 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.86%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
TRG 164.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
UNITY 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,159 Increased By ▲ 32.38 (0.63%)
BR30 25,785 Increased By ▲ 176.99 (0.69%)
KSE100 47,427 Increased By ▲ 168.8 (0.36%)
KSE30 18,998 Increased By ▲ 65.87 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Death toll in Burkina militants attack rises to 80

AFP 20 Aug 2021

OUAGADOUGOU: A militants attack in Burkina Faso against a convoy of soldiers escorting civilians left 80 people dead, 65 of them civilians and 15 gendarmes, the government said late Thursday, updating a previous death toll of 49.

A day after the attack, communications minister and government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura said the lastest count showed "65 civilians lost their lives in this terrorist attack".

Forty-seven killed in Burkina Faso militant attack

Burkina Faso

Death toll in Burkina militants attack rises to 80

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan: report

Facebook unveils curbs for Taliban-seized Afghanistan

China passes tough new online privacy law

Pakistan to become more self-reliant in handset production: Fitch

Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

Fertilizer industry input-output GST mismatch: Amendment to Finance Act can help resolve issue

Capital market boost: FBR shares its input with CMGWG

Biden says Taliban must decide if they want international recognition

At least 3 killed, 50 injured in explosion during Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar

Kabul evacuees touch down in UAE on way to new life in UK

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters