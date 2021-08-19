World
US has airlifted 7,000 people from Afghanistan: Pentagon
- Since the start of evacuation operations on August 14th, we have airlifted approximately 7,000 total evacuees
19 Aug 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States has airlifted out of Afghanistan some 7,000 people fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country, a top general said Thursday.
"Since the start of evacuation operations on August 14th, we have airlifted approximately 7,000 total evacuees," Major General Hank Taylor told a Pentagon briefing.
Since the end of July, "the cumulative number of people moved out of Afghanistan is somewhere near 12,000," he added.
