‘Hussainism is another name for resistance for a noble cause’: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the tragedy of Karbala reminds us of the universal battle between good and evil, and the importance to always stand by what is right, irrespective of the consequences because the long arc of history always bends towards good.

In a statement issued from the Media Cell Bilawal House on the occasion of Ashura Day, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is a lesson of courage for the people of the world, and Hussainism is another name for resistance for a noble cause.”

He stated that the lesson of Ashura Day is to challenge the Yazidis of our time and to stand up to and fight them like Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto further said that the lessons of courage and sacrifice of the Ahlal-Bayt on the land of Karbala is one that humanity can never forget. It is a sacrifice that will be remembered till the end of time.

“The grief for the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) family is still fresh in our hearts today,” he stated, “But this grief does not weaken the followers of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). Instead, it serves as a source of courage and strength.”

He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) had taught us that no matter how great the sacrifice, we must not waver from our commitment to fighting for justice and freedom. The innocent blood spilt at Karbala, from babies, to grown ups, bears testament to the brutality of tyranny and the importance to overthrow it.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that the PPP has always followed the philosophy of Hussainiyat, standing up for the oppressed. Its leadership has sacrificed its lives to protect the lives and rights of the people and stood up to every oppressor. He added that the philosophy of Hussainiyat is an essential part of PPP’s manifesto.

The values that it expounds are the bedrock of the PPP’s mission and that the party would continue to look up to the martyrs of Karbala as beacons of resistance and sacrifice.