ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia brands monitor ‘foreign agent’ ahead of election

AFP 19 Aug 2021

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday declared an independent election monitor a “foreign agent”, one month before a parliamentary election in which President Putin’s unpopular United Russia party is dexpected to struggle.

Created in 2000, Golos had notably denounced election rigging in the 2011 parliamentary election and the 2012 presidential vote which saw Putin return to the Kremlin. The Russian justice ministry included Golos, a local organisation that observes elections, in its new list of “foreign agents”.

The decision is likely to hamper the monitor’s work during the September 19 vote. Organisations designated as foreign agents have to carry out tedious administrative procedures and clearly indicate their status to the public under a controversial 2012 law.

The co-director of Golos, Grigory Melkonyants, told the Interfax news agency that the move was “an attack on the largest community of independent election monitors”. He vowed that Golos will continue its work.

Golos trains election observers and also runs a hotline to which voters can report election violations. It runs both short and long term observations of Russia’s elections. “Our goal is free and fair elections in Russia,” it says on its website.

While the organisation was branded a foreign agent before, in 2013, it was then dissolved by a court three years later and had continued to function without a formal structure. On Wednesday it was added to a list of organisations not registered with authorities that are financed from abroad. During a constitutional referendum last year Golos said it had received hundreds of complaints of violations.

Vladimir Putin Grigory Melkonyants United Russia party

Russia brands monitor ‘foreign agent’ ahead of election

Oil refining policy may be approved by CCoE tomorrow

Federal, provincial employees: Secretaries’ committee unhappy over disparity in pays

US employment growth through March revised modestly lower

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.47 per unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

EU, US ‘deeply worried’ about Afghan women and girls

UK warns Taliban will be judged ‘by its actions’

PM will decide about Taliban govt recognition: Rashid

GST assessment not allowed without audit: ATIR

Ashura today

Biden admin freezes billions in Afghan reserves

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.