New York cotton
19 Aug 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Oct’21 95.44 96.32 94.39 94.39 11:54 - -1.31 41 95.70
Aug 18
Dec’21 94.90 95.55 93.51 94.79 13:00 - -0.11 15761 94.90
Aug 18
Mar’22 93.70 94.33 92.67 93.85 13:00 - 0.12 3313 93.73
Aug 18
=================================================================================
