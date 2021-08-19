ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
Reuters 19 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

=================================================================================
                                  Current Session                       Prior Day
          Open     High    Low    Last     Time     Set     Chg     Vol       Set
=================================================================================
Oct’21    95.44   96.32   94.39   94.39   11:54      -     -1.31      41    95.70
                                          Aug 18
Dec’21    94.90   95.55   93.51   94.79   13:00      -     -0.11   15761    94.90
                                          Aug 18
Mar’22    93.70   94.33   92.67   93.85   13:00      -      0.12    3313    93.73
                                          Aug 18
=================================================================================
Cotton cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate cotton price

New York cotton

