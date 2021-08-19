Road users given first aid kits by Motorway police

KARACHI: The Motorway Police provided free first aid kits to road users at M9 Karachi Toll Plaza aimed to facilitate them.

Ali Sher Jakhrani DIG Motorway Police South Zone has said that everybody should be given first aid training so that in case of any accident or accident, one’s life can be easily saved. Therefore, Motorway Police officers are given a first aid course in the initial training.

He said that basic aim of this distribution of first aid kits to road users is to enable them to deal with any emergency or accident situation.

First aid is a temporary and immediate aid provided to the injured in an accident or unforeseen emergency to reach a regular medical aid center. With the help of which the risk of serious injury or infection can be reduced and one’s life can be easily saved, so the more people know how to give first aid, the more we can save a precious life.

DIG Motorway Police further said that first aid training is given to the officers of Motorway Police only in the initial courses, so that first aid could be provided to severely injured in road accidents immediately. In addition, the Motorway Police has its own ambulance service and trained/certified staff, he added.

Many precious lives have been saved because of the first aid training of the Motorway Police. He asked the people to contact the Motorway Police 130 Helpline for any assistance and guidance, while traveling on Motorway.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021