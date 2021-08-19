ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Road users given first aid kits by Motorway police

Recorder Report 19 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Motorway Police provided free first aid kits to road users at M9 Karachi Toll Plaza aimed to facilitate them.

Ali Sher Jakhrani DIG Motorway Police South Zone has said that everybody should be given first aid training so that in case of any accident or accident, one’s life can be easily saved. Therefore, Motorway Police officers are given a first aid course in the initial training.

He said that basic aim of this distribution of first aid kits to road users is to enable them to deal with any emergency or accident situation.

First aid is a temporary and immediate aid provided to the injured in an accident or unforeseen emergency to reach a regular medical aid center. With the help of which the risk of serious injury or infection can be reduced and one’s life can be easily saved, so the more people know how to give first aid, the more we can save a precious life.

DIG Motorway Police further said that first aid training is given to the officers of Motorway Police only in the initial courses, so that first aid could be provided to severely injured in road accidents immediately. In addition, the Motorway Police has its own ambulance service and trained/certified staff, he added.

Many precious lives have been saved because of the first aid training of the Motorway Police. He asked the people to contact the Motorway Police 130 Helpline for any assistance and guidance, while traveling on Motorway.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

