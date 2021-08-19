PFF chief dies

KARACHI: Central Chairman of Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF), Syed Muhammad Ali Shah passed away on Wednesday here at a private hospital. He was suffering from severe illness.

According to details, he left behind four sons and two daughters. His funeral prayer would be offered at 8:30pm at Ibrahim Hyderi and he would be buried at ancestral graveyard there.

In 1998, he established the PFF to give legitimate rights to Fishermen community in the country.

Later, he became strong voice of the community by raising their issues on the national and international forums.