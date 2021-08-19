ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO slams wealthy nations’ rush towards Covid vaccine boosters

AFP 19 Aug 2021

GENEVA: The World Health Organization condemned Wednesday the rush by wealthy countries to provide Covid vaccine booster shots, while millions around the world have yet to receive a single dose.

Speaking before US authorities announced that all vaccinated Americans would soon be eligible to receive additional doses, WHO experts insisted there was not enough scientific evidence that boosters were needed and said providing them while so many were still waiting to be immunised was immoral.

“We’re planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we’re leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket,” WHO’s emergency director Mike Ryan told reporters from the UN agency’s Geneva headquarters.

“The fundamental, ethical reality is we’re handing out second life jackets while leaving millions and millions of people without anything to protect them.” WHO called earlier this month for a moratorium on Covid vaccine booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations.

But that has not stopped a number of countries from moving forward with plans to add a third jab, as they struggle to thwart the Delta variant.

US authorities warned Wednesday that Covid-19 vaccination efficacy was decreasing over time, and said they had authorised booster shots for all Americans from September 20 starting eight months after an individual has been fully vaccinated.

The officials said that while the vaccines remain “remarkably effective” in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalisation and death from the effects of Covid, protection could diminish in the months ahead without boosted immunisation.

Washington had already authorised an extra dose for people with weakened immune systems.

Israel has also begun administering third doses to Israelis aged 50 and over.

But WHO experts insisted that the science was still out on boosters and stressed that ensuring that people in low-income countries where vaccination is lagging received jabs was far more important.

“What is clear is that it’s critical to get first shots into arms and protect the most vulnerable before boosters are rolled out,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told Wednesday’s press conference. “The divide between the haves and have nots will only grow larger if manufacturers and leaders prioritise booster shots over supply to low- and middle-income countries,” he said.

WHO covid vaccine COVID cases Delta variant wealthy nation Covid vaccine boosters

WHO slams wealthy nations’ rush towards Covid vaccine boosters

Oil refining policy may be approved by CCoE tomorrow

Federal, provincial employees: Secretaries’ committee unhappy over disparity in pays

US employment growth through March revised modestly lower

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.47 per unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

EU, US ‘deeply worried’ about Afghan women and girls

UK warns Taliban will be judged ‘by its actions’

PM will decide about Taliban govt recognition: Rashid

GST assessment not allowed without audit: ATIR

Ashura today

Biden admin freezes billions in Afghan reserves

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.