Pakistan UN ambassador urges world community to hold Taliban to their assurances

  • Calls on all the stakeholders to encourage an inclusive government in Afghanistan
BR Web Desk 18 Aug 2021

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Munir Akram has said that the Taliban want recognition and acceptance by the international community, and this is the time to use this leverage in order to ensure good behaviour on their part.

In an interview with Fox News, Akram said that the Taliban are giving assurances to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan and to uphold the human rights of its citizens. He urged the international community to hold them to that commitment.

He said it is a positive gesture that the Taliban are making assurances and "we should remain vigilant, and monitor the implementation of these promises".

Pakistan reaching out to all Afghan leaders: PM tells German chancellor

“We need to look ahead and see how we can influence and evolve the situation in a direction which serves the interests of Afghanistan, of the region, and of the international community,” he stated.

Akram mentioned that evacuation of those who want to leave Afghanistan should be among the top priorities.

He also called on all the stakeholders to encourage an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

No favourites in Afghanistan, says Pakistan's Foreign Office

He maintained that a high-level Afghan political delegation is currently in Islamabad to discuss the future representative government in Kabul. He also underlined the need to form an international coalition to curb terrorism in Afghanistan.

Akram's remarks come after the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan, forcing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and US officials to flee the war-torn country and bringing an end to decades-old war.

Earlier, the Taliban spokesperson held a media briefing, saying they want peace and will not take revenge against old enemies. The Taliban said they would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.

The Taliban, who had been fighting since their 2001 ouster, seized Kabul three days ago after a lightning offensive as US-led Western forces withdrew under a deal that included a Taliban promise not to attack them as they leave.

On Monday, the US forces running the airport had to stop flights after thousands of frightened Afghans thronged the facility looking for a flight out.

One of the Taliban leaders and co-founders, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, also returned to Afghanistan for the first time in more than 10 years.

