Pakistan reaching out to all Afghan leaders: PM tells German chancellor

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is reaching out to all Afghan leaders, and urged that the international community must also stay engaged to support the people of Afghanistan economically.

In a statement, the PM Office said that the premier received a telephone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel during which the two discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Stressing that the safety and security of all Afghans was critically important, the PM underlined that an inclusive political settlement in Kabul was the best way forward.

"The Prime Minister added that Pakistan was facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations from Afghanistan," the statement said.

PM Imran also expressed satisfaction at regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany, adding that Pakistan looks forward to enhancing collaboration with Germany in all areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, the PM had also received phone calls from UK PM Boris Johnson and Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen, respectively.

During his conversation with both leaders, PM Imran emphasised the importance of ensuring safety and security as well as protection of rights of all Afghans. He also underscored the importance of working out an inclusive political settlement.

Boris urges PM not to recognise Taliban sans global deal

The PM highlighted Pakistan's facilitating role in the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations and others from Afghanistan as requested.

Johnson urged PM Imran not to recognise the Taliban as Afghanistan's new government without wider agreement with the international community.

Johnson said that "the legitimacy of any future Taliban government will be subject to them upholding internationally agreed standards on human rights and inclusivity".

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain Covid-19, noting that the relevant data had been shared with the UK side, and called for the removal of Pakistan from the Red List.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) which was attended by senior cabinet members and services chiefs.

“The participants were briefed on latest developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan and the region. The overall security situation in the region was also discussed,” said a statement issued after the meeting.

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

"The participants reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to an inclusive political settlement as the way forward representing all Afghan ethnic groups. It was reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to work with the international community and all Afghan stakeholders to facilitate an inclusive political settlement in the country."

The NSC called on all parties in Afghanistan to respect the rule of law, protect the fundamental human rights of all Afghans, and ensure that Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist organization or group against any country.