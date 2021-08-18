ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Bolivia security forces committed 'massacres': investigators

  • Clashes broke out between rival supporters and opponents of Morales's Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, and between security forces and protesters, leaving at least 37 people dead
AFP 18 Aug 2021

LA PAZ: An independent group appointed by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on Tuesday accused Bolivia's security forces of carrying out "massacres" and "summary executions" during social unrest around the disputed 2019 elections.

Bolivia descended into chaos after Evo Morales stood for and won an unconstitutional fourth term as president in an election found to be fraudulent by the Organization of American States (OAS).

Clashes broke out between rival supporters and opponents of Morales's Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, and between security forces and protesters, leaving at least 37 people dead.

Venezuelan government and opposition talks open in Mexico City

The worst of the violence came after Morales resigned and fled the country, leaving his supporters clashing with the military and police.

The report was presented by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts, which was set up by the IACHR, an autonomous organ within the OAS.

"The police and armed forces, separately and in joint operations, used excessive and disproportionate force, and did not adequately protect citizens from acts of violence," said the group's report.

"For their part, individuals promoted and carried out acts of violence and attacks on people, and public and private property."

The investigation centered on events from September 1 to December 31, 2019.

Leftist Morales resigned and fled the country on November 10 with conservative Jeanine Anez taking over as interim president two days later.

Two of the main events investigated were clashes in Sacaba, in the center of the country, on November 15 and El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, four days later.

In each incident 11 people died, with the investigatory group branding both as "massacres."

In Sacaba, the investigatory group was aided by Argentine forensics experts, which allowed them to "infer" that some of the dead were the victims of "summary executions."

The group said the social unrest "escalated and erupted into confrontations and violent aggressions" following "antagonistic speeches from recognized leaders."

At the presentation of the report, President Luis Arce, like Morales a member of MAS, announced that the victims would be compensated.

He blamed Anez's interim government for "serious human rights violations, massacres and extrajudicial massacres" and said his government would take legal proceedings against them.

Anez and several of her interim ministers have been in pre-trial detention since March as the government seeks to have them prosecuted for an alleged "coup."

She has accused Arce's government of "political persecution."

