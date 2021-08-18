ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
Biden defends his decision

Saeed Mirza 18 Aug 2021

US President Joe Biden addressed the US nation on Afghanistan from the White House where he stoutly defended his combat troop withdrawal decision. According to him, “I’m left again to ask of those who argue that we should stay: How many more generations of America’s daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan’s civil war when Afghan troops will not? How many more American lives is it worth? How many endless rows of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery?” It is heartening to note that the US President has highlighted the blunders that some of his predecessors had committed in relation to Afghanistan. In my view, Biden’s speech was most forthright attack yet on the Ashraf Ghani-led government and the Afghan armed forces; he was spot on. It is also important to note that the US President was in fact acknowledging, albeit indirectly, Taliban’s legitimate return to power. It is quite likely that the Taliban will now work harder to get wider global acceptance for themselves and their rule in this landlocked country. It is also clear that they will never be able to achieve this goal unless they create peace and stability in their country, a country that has certainly suffered too much for too long.

Saeed Mirza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

