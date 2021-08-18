Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (August 17, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 17.08.2021 VALUE 17.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1258% PA 0.6243% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0934% PA 0.6566% PA For 12 months -0.0113% PA 0.8638% PA For 2 Years -0.0113% PA 1.3638% PA For 3 Years -0.0113% PA 1.6138% PA For 4 years -0.0113% PA 1.8638% PA For 5 years -0.0113% PA 1.9888% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 17.08.2021 VALUE 17.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1803% PA 0.5698% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1543% PA 0.5958% PA For 12 Months 0.0365% PA 0.8385% PA For 2 Years 0.0365% PA 1.3385% PA For 3 Years 0.0365% PA 1.5885% PA For 4 years 0.0365% PA 1.8385% PA For 5 years 0.0365% PA 1.9635% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 17.08.2021 VALUE 17.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3114% PA 1.0614% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2894% PA 1.0394% PA For 12 Months 0.2499% PA 1.1249% PA For 2 Years 0.2499% PA 1.6249% PA For 3 Years 0.2499% PA 1.8749% PA For 4 years 0.2499% PA 2.1249% PA For 5 years 0.2499% PA 2.2499% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 17.08.2021 VALUE 17.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1487% PA 0.6013% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1862% PA 0.5638% PA For 12 Months -0.1943% PA 0.6807% PA For 2 Years -0.1943% PA 1.1807% PA For 3 Years -0.1943% PA 1.4307% PA For 4 Years -0.1943% PA 1.6807% PA For 5 years -0.1943% PA 1.8057% PA ========================================================

