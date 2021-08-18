ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 18 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (August 17, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 17.08.2021   VALUE 17.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1258% PA            0.6243% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months           0.0934% PA            0.6566% PA
For 12 months          -0.0113% PA            0.8638% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0113% PA            1.3638% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0113% PA            1.6138% PA
For  4 years           -0.0113% PA            1.8638% PA
For  5 years           -0.0113% PA            1.9888% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 17.08.2021   VALUE 17.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months           0.1803% PA            0.5698% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1543% PA            0.5958% PA
For 12 Months           0.0365% PA            0.8385% PA
For  2 Years            0.0365% PA            1.3385% PA
For  3 Years            0.0365% PA            1.5885% PA
For  4 years            0.0365% PA            1.8385% PA
For  5 years            0.0365% PA            1.9635% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 17.08.2021   VALUE 17.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3114% PA            1.0614% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2894% PA            1.0394% PA
For 12 Months           0.2499% PA            1.1249% PA
For  2 Years            0.2499% PA            1.6249% PA
For  3 Years            0.2499% PA            1.8749% PA
For  4 years            0.2499% PA            2.1249% PA
For  5 years            0.2499% PA            2.2499% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 17.08.2021   VALUE 17.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1487% PA            0.6013% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1862% PA            0.5638% PA
For 12 Months          -0.1943% PA            0.6807% PA
For  2 Years           -0.1943% PA            1.1807% PA
For  3 Years           -0.1943% PA            1.4307% PA
For  4 Years           -0.1943% PA            1.6807% PA
For  5 years           -0.1943% PA            1.8057% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Barclays Barclays bid rates Barclays bid Barclays bank

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

EVM: ECP-govt divide becomes sharper

Auto factories push US industrial production higher than expected in July

Ogra seeks govt advice on sale prices of gas

July FDI plunges 31pc YoY

Afghan war over, everyone pardoned: spokesman

Afghan delegation meets PM, army chief

Boris urges PM not to recognise Taliban sans global deal

Biden has not spoken to other world leaders

Gas and RLNG: Sindh govt once again rejects WACOG

Port constraints: petroleum crisis in the making?

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.