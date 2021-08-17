ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
Turkish lira at firmest in two weeks against dollar

  • Despite gains since last week, the currency has still lost more than 11% so far this year
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira on Tuesday touched its firmest level against the US dollar in almost two weeks after investor concerns over a possible looser monetary policy eased.

The lira stood at 8.39 against the dollar at 1041 GMT, firming from a close of 8.4550 on Monday.

Last week, Turkey's central bank held its key interest rate steady at 19%, as expected, repeating a pledge for tight policy in face of high inflation.

Despite gains since last week, the currency has still lost more than 11% so far this year.

Turkish central bank holds rate at 19pc after inflation jump

The independence of the central bank has been a main concern for investors in recent years, given that President Tayyip Erdogan publicly calls for lower rates. The wording of the statement following last Thursday's rate-setting meeting did not point to a premature cut, economists said.

The fall in oil prices, recovering tourism revenues were also contributing to the lira's path, traders said.

Turkish lira at firmest in two weeks against dollar

