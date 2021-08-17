ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2%)
ASC 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.42%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
BOP 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
FFL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.02%)
FNEL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
GGGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.48%)
GGL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.55%)
KAPCO 38.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.89%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 152.45 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.65%)
PACE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.64%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
PRL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.27%)
PTC 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.56%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
SNGP 49.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.04%)
TELE 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.5%)
TRG 165.87 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.68%)
UNITY 39.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.36%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,105 Increased By ▲ 36.63 (0.72%)
BR30 25,556 Increased By ▲ 253.03 (1%)
KSE100 47,132 Increased By ▲ 219.24 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,875 Increased By ▲ 92.68 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
China stocks fall on weak economic data; tech shares drag Hong Kong index

  • Video platform Bilibili Inc plunged more than 5% to its lowest level since its Hong Kong debut
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

China shares fell on Tuesday, as lower-than-expected economic data weighed on sentiment, while Hong Kong stocks dropped on Beijing's latest crackdown on internet sector.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.4% to 4,921.74 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,500.43.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.7% to 26,002.66, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.9% to 9,181.08.

China shares rise on hopes for more policy support; Hong Kong down

**China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs that the economic recovery is losing momentum.

**"We expect growth to slow further in the next few months," said Zhiwei Zhang, Chief Economist of Pinpoint Asset Management. "A big question is whether the government will change its plan on fiscal spending and move the schedule forward."

** Healthcare sub-index was down 1.9%, while consumer staples sub-index and semiconductor sub-index fell 1.8% and 2.6%, respectively.

** Real estate stocks gained, with the sub-index going up 1.8%, as multiple cities announced rules to cap the land price premium at 15%, which would cut developers' cost of land purchases.

** "Stabilizing the cost of land purchases and housing prices would ease developers' worries that their profit might go to zero," said CITIC Securities in a note.

** An index tracking China's financial shares gained 0.8%, as investors bet lenders' asset quality will improve along with developers' earning outlook.

**Shares of internet companies listed in Hong Kong dropped, dragging the city's Hang Seng Index, following China's latest crackdown on its tech companies.

** Chinese regulators on Tuesday issued regulations for the internet sector, banning unfair competition and restricting the use of user data, the latest move in a crackdown on the country's powerful tech companies.

** Video platform Bilibili Inc plunged more than 5% to its lowest level since its Hong Kong debut.

** Internet giants Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan dropped 3.7%, 2.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

** Hang Seng Tech Index declined 1.2%, and healthcare sub-index slipped 2%.

