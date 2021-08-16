ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
ASC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.5%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.23%)
FNEL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.22%)
GGL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.62%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 149.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
PAEL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
PRL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.39%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 164.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.37%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
BR100 5,068 Decreased By ▼ -22.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 25,303 Decreased By ▼ -230.95 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,913 Decreased By ▼ -257.05 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -73.08 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
EU ministers to hold crisis talks on Afghanistan

  • "Afghanistan stands at a crossroad. Security and wellbeing of its citizens, as well as international security are at play."
AFP 16 Aug 2021

BRUSSELS: EU foreign ministers will hold emergency talks via videolink Tuesday on the situation in Afghanistan as European nations scramble to evacuate personnel from the country, officials said.

Member states and the EU executive in Brussels are frantically trying to pull their foreign and Afghan staff out of Kabul amid fears of reprisals after the Taliban's takeover.

"Following latest developments in Afghanistan, and after intense contacts with partners in the past days and hours, I decided to convene an extraordinary VTC (video teleconference) of EU Foreign Ministers tomorrow afternoon for a first assessment," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday.

"Afghanistan stands at a crossroad. Security and wellbeing of its citizens, as well as international security are at play."

EU officials are pleading with the bloc's 27 capitals to give visas to Afghan workers at the bloc's mission in Kabul and their families, estimated to number between 500 and 600, European diplomats said. The European Commission has no power to issue visas on its own behalf.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told local radio that his country had already agreed visa waivers for 45 Afghans and was looking to take around 100 more.

Individual European countries are also scrambling to get their nationals and Afghan employees out as crowds mobbed the airport in Kabul frantic to board departing planes.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is planning to deploy soldiers to Afghanistan to help with the evacuation of German nationals and Afghans in danger from the Taliban, parliamentary sources in Berlin said.

France said it would evacuate its nationals and Afghan colleagues from the fallen capital Kabul on Monday to a base in the United Arab Emirates.

