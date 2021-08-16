Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,361,805 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 207,192,810 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 7,937 new deaths and 467,254 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,245, followed by Russia with 806 and Iran with 620.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 621,635 deaths from 36,678,972 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 569,058 deaths from 20,364,099 cases, India with 431,642 deaths from 32,225,513 cases, Mexico with 248,380 deaths from 3,101,266 cases, and Peru with 197,393 deaths from 2,133,812 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 599 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 296, the Czech Republic with 284, Brazil with 268 and North Macedonia with 266.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,406,949 deaths from 42,103,870 cases, Europe 1,222,468 deaths from 60,714,433 infections, and Asia 729,302 deaths from 47,513,694 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 648,336 deaths from 38,130,941 cases, Africa 183,596 deaths from 7,271,042 cases, the Middle East 169,607 deaths from 11,359,096 cases, and Oceania 1,547 deaths from 99,735 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.