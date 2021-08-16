ANL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.31%)
ASC 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.34%)
ASL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
FFBL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
FFL 19.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.17%)
FNEL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.03%)
GGL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
KAPCO 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.76%)
KEL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
MDTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MLCF 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 151.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.54%)
PACE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.38%)
PAEL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.54%)
PRL 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.47%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.27%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.46%)
UNITY 37.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
BR100 5,059 Decreased By ▼ -31.92 (-0.63%)
BR30 25,275 Decreased By ▼ -259.49 (-1.02%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -278.55 (-0.59%)
KSE30 18,759 Decreased By ▼ -96 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Japanese shares fall as Delta fears, stronger yen weigh

  • The Nikkei share average dropped 1.86% to 27,455.43 by 0213 GMT, while the broader Topix fell 1.71% to 1,922.95
Reuters 16 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Monday, dragged by concerns of slow economic growth due to the Delta coronavirus variant, while Toyota Motor and Sony Group slid after the yen strengthened.

The Nikkei share average dropped 1.86% to 27,455.43 by 0213 GMT, while the broader Topix fell 1.71% to 1,922.95.

"Japan is still lagging behind the United States and Europe in taking measures against COVID-19, including vaccinations. That could lead to a downturn in the economy," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"And the worse-than-expected outcome of the University of Michigan's consumer survey indicated an impact of the Delta variant in the US and that weakened the dollar."

The survey, released last week, showed consumer sentiment slid to the lowest level since 2011 amid an acceleration in COVID-19 infections caused by the fast-spreading Delta variant.

Tokyo is already under a state of emergency, the fourth so far in the pandemic, though some experts have said it should be expanded to cover the whole country as the number of new infections remain at a record level.

Tokyo stocks open lower on virus worries

Meanwhile, data showed on Monday Japan's economy rebounded more than expected in the second quarter, but many analysts expect growth to remain modest in the current quarter as state of emergency curbs were reimposed.

Export-focused Toyota Motor fell 1.61%, while Honda Motor slipped 1.43%. Sony Group lost 2.33%.

Fujifilm Holdings jumped 7.32% after the medical equipment maker raised its annual operating profit outlook by 20.9%.

Citizen Watch rose 7.31% after the watch maker returned to profit in the quarter ended June.

