ANL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.72%)
ASC 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.28%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
KAPCO 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
MDTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.83%)
NETSOL 151.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.59%)
PACE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
POWER 8.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
SNGP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.9%)
TELE 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
TRG 164.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.45%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,072 Decreased By ▼ -18.55 (-0.36%)
BR30 25,384 Decreased By ▼ -150.19 (-0.59%)
KSE100 46,975 Decreased By ▼ -194.55 (-0.41%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -73.14 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Indonesia proposes 2022 fiscal deficit at 4.85% of GDP

  • The president has set a gross domestic product growth target within a range of 5% to 5.5% next year
Reuters 16 Aug 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Monday proposed to parliament a 2,708.7 trillion rupiah ($188.30 billion) budget for next year, with a fiscal deficit equal to 4.85% of GDP, aimed at boosting an economic recovery from the pandemic.

The president has set a gross domestic product growth target within a range of 5% to 5.5% next year, compared with this year's estimate of 3.7% to 4.5% growth.

The economy shrunk by 2.1% last year, the first contraction since 1998 due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

