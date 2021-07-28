ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IMF revises GDP growth projection upward to 3.9pc

Tahir Amin 28 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised upward the GDP growth projection for Pakistan to 3.9 percent for 2021 from its earlier projection of 1.5 percent.

The Fund, however, maintained GDP growth for 2022 at four percent.

The Fund in its latest report, “World Economic Outlook, Fault Lines Widen in the Global Recovery” released on Tuesday, stated that projections are revised up for the Middle East and Central Asia due to robust activity in some countries (such as Morocco and Pakistan), partially offset by downgrades of some others.

The Fund in its report “World Economic Outlook” released in April 2021 had projected GDP growth for Pakistan at 1.5 percent and four percent for 2022.

IMF says welcomes ‘strong engagement’ with Pakistan

The report noted that economic prospects have diverged further across countries since the April 2021 World Economic Outlook (WEO) forecast. Vaccine access has emerged as the principal fault line along which the global recovery splits into two blocs: those that can look forward to further normalisation of activity later this year (almost all advanced economies) and those that will still face resurgent infections and rising COVID death tolls. The recovery, however, is not assured even in countries where infections are currently very low, so long as the virus circulates elsewhere.

The global economy is projected to grow 6.0 percent in 2021 and 4.9 percent in 2022.

The 2021 global forecast is unchanged from the April 2021 WEO, but with offsetting revisions. Prospects for emerging market and developing economies have been marked down for 2021, especially for Emerging Asia. By contrast, the forecast for advanced economies is revised up.

IMF urges countries to shift from economic rescue to reforms

These revisions reflect pandemic developments and changes in policy support.

The 0.5 percentage-point upgrade for 2022 derives largely from the forecast upgrade for advanced economies, particularly the United States, reflecting the anticipated legislation of additional fiscal support in the second half of 2021 and improved health metrics more broadly across the group, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF global recovery GDP growth World Economic Outlook WEO

IMF revises GDP growth projection upward to 3.9pc

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

IMF warns developing states falling behind

Senate body grills ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

ECC likely to allow import of 100,000 MT of sugar

ECC to consider STPF 2020-25 today

Kashif youngest person to summit K2

2002 Policy: Nepra not sure whether IPPs secured illegal gains

Policy rate kept on hold at 7pc to support growth

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters