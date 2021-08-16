ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
GCU to establish multidisciplinary Institute of Chemical Sciences

APP 16 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Government College University Lahore is going to establish a modern Institute of Chemical Sciences which will initially offer Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) and BSc Chemical Engineering.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said on Sunday that the Institute, approvedby the University's Syndicate and Academic Council, would comprise three departments which include: Chemistry, Pharmacy and Chemical Engineering.

"This modern institute will help meet the growing needs of research and quality human resource in different fields including medicines, affordable energy production and storage technologies, environmental challenges, food security, and supply of clean water," he said.

The VC believed that modern research had grown complex and multidisciplinary and it was not possible for a single department to possess all the knowledge and techniques required, so this Institute for the first time in Pakistan would provide opportunity to the faculty and graduates of Chemistry, Pharmacy, and Chemical Engineering under the umbrella of one institute.

He said Pharm.D programme was designed to provide a strong foundation in the bio-medical, socio-behavioural, administrative, clinical, and pharmaceutical sciences. "This will ensure that our graduates possess the necessary skill set and knowledge to play n significant role in the evolving health care system of Pakistan and abroad," Prof Zaidi added.

He further said the degree of BSc Chemical Engineering was planned to address the complex problems of the chemical and allied industries that would improve the quality of life in the country. "Our chemical engineers

will work in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, design and construction, pulp and paper, petrochemicals, food processing, and environmental health and safety industries," he added.

