Prices of essential food commodities remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, sugar, vegetables, pulses, fruits, cooking oil/ghee and others have remained 'high-side' in the retail market, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Live chicken price has increased at Rs151/- per kg from Rs141/- per kg, showing an increase of Rs10/- per kg in the local market, the survey noted. However, according to the survey, the price of cow meat has been increased at Rs600/- per kg which was selling at Rs500-520 per kg, despite the fact that the official price of meat was fixed at Rs350/- per kg.

Similarly, the upward trend in the price of sugar was witnessed in the local market, as price has escalated at Rs113-115/- per kg in the retail market after increasing the price of 49-Kg sac at Rs 5,300-5,400/- in the wholesale market.

Fresh milk was available at Rs140-150 per litre, while yogurt was being sold at Rs150 in the local market as milk sellers were openly defying the official rates, the survey noted.

According to the survey, prices of ghee/cooking oil remained unchanged, which were available within the range of Rs250-270/- per kg/litre and Rs300-320-350/- per litre/kg in the retail market.

A 20-kg flour bag is being sold at Rs 1000-1080/- and Rs1150/-, while fine flour (maida) was available at Rs70-75 and Rs80 per kg in the local market, it added.

Likewise, the survey noted that the price of tomatoes have become dearer in the local market as one-kg tomatoes are being sold at Rs 120-150/- and Rs180/- per kg against the price of Rs50/- per kg in the previous week. It added that the price of onion remained unchanged as being sold at Rs50/- per kg.

Ginger is being sold at Rs480/- per kg, garlic at Rs 200-250/- per kg, lemon at Rs120/-, green chilli at Rs150/- per kg, cucumber at Rs50/- per kg.

According to the survey, peas are being sold at Rs 250-300/- per kg, arvi at Rs120/- per kg, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs120/- per kg, ladyfinger at Rs90/- per kg, kado at Rs80/- per kg, tori at Rs80/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs 100-110/-, cabbage at Rs 80/- per kg, bringle at Rs60/- per kg, new seasonal red-potato at Rs 80-90/- and other potatoes available within range of Rs50-60/- per kg, capsicum at Rs120/- per kg.

The survey noted that the prices of fruits are completely out of the purchasing power of the common man in the local market. Golden coloured apples are being sold at Rs 100-120/- per kg against the price of Rs150-160/- per kg in the previous week, the survey said.

Similarly, it added that apricot is being sold at Rs250/- per kg, bananas available at Rs 80-100/-, guava was being sold at Rs150/- per kg, peach at Rs100/- per kg, prices of mangoes are still high side being as available within range of Rs150-and Rs200/- per kg, melon at Rs50/- per kg, watermelon was being sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The survey noticed the prices of food grains/ grocery items remained unchanged in the local market. It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs 150-160/- per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130/- and Rs140/- per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs80-90/- per kg.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180/- and Rs 200-220/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs200/- per kg, big-size white-channa available at Rs140/- per kg while small size at Rs120/- per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs260/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs220/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs160/- per kg. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160/- while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220/- per kg.

