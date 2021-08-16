ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PAC exhibits smallest Holy Quran

16 Aug 2021

FAISALABAD: The world's smallest handwritten Holy Quran was exhibited at the Punjab Arts Council. 463 pages of Holy Quran have been written by calligrapher Muhammad Qamar Sultan on 1x1, 5x1 cm size. Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan and MPA Firdous Rai inaugurated the exhibition of Quranic calligraphy in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

Deputy Director Zahid Iqbal, Assistant Director Asad Hayat were present at the occasion. Calligraphers Nisar Ahmed, Gulzar Butt, Mohammad Arif, Rana Ghazanfar, Zameer Ahmed, Aslam Dogar, Salamat Ali and Ajmal Baig's Quranic manuscripts and other calligraphic Islamic art on flags and maps were on display.

Divisional Commissioner appreciated the work of calligraphers. He said that witnessing the smallest handwritten Holy Quran was a pride for him.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

