ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,406
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,098,410
3,71124hr
6.85% positivity
Sindh
410,766
Punjab
371,605
Balochistan
31,556
Islamabad
93,783
KPK
152,197
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bond fund managers position for Fed taper in higher quality credit

Reuters 16 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Managers of global bond funds are positioning for the US Federal Reserve's expected plans to taper its asset purchases, by cutting average maturities of portfolios in some cases while moving into the less risky investment-grade corporate debt in others.

Some fund managers, who were interviewed on the Reuters Global Markets Forum this week, are investing in high-yield debt in Argentina and Ukraine, seeking exposure to private credit markets or finding value in sectors such as energy and materials.

The following are some quotes from bond fund managers:

JAE YOON, Chief Investment Officer, New York Life Investment Management, NEW YORK

"We are holding a shorter maturity high-yield and added municipal bonds as diversification to investment-grade corporate debt.

"Private markets offer great inflation-adjusted returns, and opportunity to add value is strong.

"We (offer) senior loan, unitranche and mezzanine that range from 7%-15% returns. These are extremely attractive rates in today's environment. Also, in public market, we like municipals (bonds) and infrastructure segments where we have better yield profile."

WARREN PIERSON, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Baird Asset Management, Milwaukee, Wisconsin "Demand for bonds has squeezed credit spreads very tight at or very near historic levels. The bond market is pretty picked over though ... we're being much more selective than we were when spreads (were) much wider.

US Federal Reserve's global bond Bond fund managers corporate debt

Bond fund managers position for Fed taper in higher quality credit

Turkey to help stop new wave of Afghan migrants

499 passengers onboard: Two PIA planes finally land at IIA

Kamyab Pakistan Programme: SAPM identifies several 'flaws' in lending plan

Power and gas: ECC may extend concessional tariffs to industry today

'PM will launch single national curriculum today'

Pak-Turkish ties a force for regional peace: Alvi

Cyber attack on FBR website: Taxpayers' data is secure

Political solution in Afghanistan 'more urgent than ever': NATO

Raab phones Qureshi, discusses Afghan situation

Pakistan not closing down its embassy in Kabul: FO

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.