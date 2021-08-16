ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,406
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,098,410
3,71124hr
6.85% positivity
Sindh
410,766
Punjab
371,605
Balochistan
31,556
Islamabad
93,783
KPK
152,197
Business Recorder
Aug 16, 2021
Business & Finance

Euro zone bond yields drift sideways, off multi-month lows

Reuters 16 Aug 2021

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields drifted sideways on Friday, with German borrowing costs holding above recent six-month lows in a sign that the rush to fixed income has abated for now.

After tumbling almost 26 basis points in July in the biggest monthly fall in almost two years as global reflation bets turned tail, Germany's 10-year bond yield has edged higher this month.

An improving US labour market and speculation the U.S Federal Reserve could soon start to unwind its bond buying stimulus have lifted US and European bond yields.

In the euro area, however, an expectation the European Central Bank will keep its hefty asset purchase scheme in place for some time to support growth and help boost inflation continues to underpin bond markets.

So, European bonds have outperformed Treasuries, with the gap between 10-year yields in the United States and euro zone benchmark Germany widening to almost 183 basis points (bps) on Thursday, its widest since June.

"There has been a bit of a move higher (in yields) but Bund yields are still pretty close to the lows," said Rabobank senior rates strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor. "The euro area is lagging a bit in terms of the recovery and there is most likely an expectation that the rebound won't be as strong as in the US"

US 10-year Treasury yields are up 16 bps from six-month lows hit last week; Germany's Bund yield is up 6 bps from last week's six-month low of -0.52%.

On Friday US borrowing costs fell after consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August, with the 10-year Treasury yield down 6 bps to 1.31%.

