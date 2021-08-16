ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,406
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,098,410
3,71124hr
6.85% positivity
Sindh
410,766
Punjab
371,605
Balochistan
31,556
Islamabad
93,783
KPK
152,197
Philipsen wins Vuelta bunch sprint in baking Burgos

AFP 16 Aug 2021

BURGOS: Alpecin-Fenix's Jasper Philipsen won a classic mass bunch sprint on the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday, edging out Deceuninck Quick-Step's Fabio Jakobsen and Bike Exchange's Michael Matthews.

Jumbo-Visma's Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic retains the overall leader's red jersey while Philipsen took the green sprint jersey thanks to his sprint-finish win after a 166km flat run from Caleruega to Burgos in norther Spain in 31C (92F) heat.

Roglic's key rival Ineos Grenadiers' leader Egan Bernal finished sagely in the bunch as did his key lieutenant Richard Carapaz, who as Olympic road race champion was wearing a gold helmet on Sunday.

Another Ineos team member in Briton Adam Yates lost around 30 seconds on the day, dropping to 51sec adrift of the leader, and several riders were held up by a late crash a few kilometres from the finish as teams jostled for position.

Roglic insisted again he had little knowledge of the stage ahead saying of Monday's mountain pass finish "I know nothing about it, haven't had the time to look yet."

The stage two victory means Philipsen rounded out a trio of victories for the second-tier team after Tim Merlier won the first bunch sprint on the Giro d'Italia and on the Tour de France this year.

"It just shows how everyone from the team is really motivated," said Philipsen, who finished in the top three six times on the Tour in July.

"I had a lot of support and this is how we can win sprints. Each of us can be very happy tonight and we start this Grand Tour in a good way."

Dutch runner up Jakobsen can also be happy with his return to form after suffering almost fatal injuries on the Tour of Poland a year ago when crashing into a pole during a bunch sprint and losing all his teeth.

Philipsen beat him by centimetres after gambling on an inside run near the barriers, while Jakobsen went the long way round and just missed out.

Monday's racing is the first summit finish, coming after a rolling run, with sections of the final ascent at 17 percent gradient that will create major gaps in the finishing times.

