President, PM messages on Independence Day: Nation must remember Kashmiri brethren, sisters in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have called upon the Pakistani nation to remember their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) struggling for their right to self-determination under extremely adverse circumstances marked by illegal Indian occupation and unspeakable repression.

In their separate messages on the occasion of the Pakistan's 75th Independence Day on Saturday, they said that Pakistan will continue to extend its full support to the Kashmiris in their just cause. Kashmiris are looking up to the international community to fulfill the promises made to them.

"On this Independence Day, we also reaffirm our commitment to continue our moral, political and diplomatic support to the cause of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. I assure my Kashmiri brethren that Pakistan would continue to stand by them till the achievement of their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council's resolutions. I also urge the international community to play its role to compel India to stop committing human rights abuses against the innocent Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and fulfil its commitment to grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination," said President Alvi.

"On this occasion, we should not forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) struggling for their right to self-determination under extremely adverse circumstances marked by illegal Indian occupation and unspeakable repression.

Pakistan will continue to extend its full support to the Kashmiris in their just cause. Kashmiris are looking up to the international community to fulfil the promises made to them," said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that on this Independence Day their thoughts were with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who were being subjugated under the yoke of barbarism every day.