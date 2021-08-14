ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Pakistan celebrates 75th Independence Day with patriotic zeal

  • Flag-hoisting ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad
  • President Dr Arif Alvi pays tribute to the leaders of the freedom movement
14 Aug 2021
Pakistan is celebrating its 75th Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervour as various flag hoisting ceremonies and special programmes take place across the country.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the capital and a 21-gun salute in provincial headquarters.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad where President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest. Addressing the ceremony, the president paid tribute to the leaders of the freedom movement, including Liaquat Ali Khan, Allama Iqbal, and Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking about Pakistan's accomplishments, the president said that the country, which was essentially an agricultural country, has managed to meet its food requirements and is on the way to becoming an industrial economy.

Pakistan is also making advancements in the area of information technology, Dr Alvi said. He also lauded Pakistan's armed forces and police for fighting terrorism.

Meanwhile, President Alvi has also approved to confer 126 civil awards on Pakistani citizens and foreign nationals for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields today, according to APP.

These awards include three Nishan-i-Imtiaz, two Hilal-i-Pakistan, six Hilal-i-Imtiaz, four Sitar-i-Pakistan, three Sitara-i-Shuja'at, 17 Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 39 President's Award for Pride of Performance, three Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam, 17 Tamgha-i-Shuja'at, 31Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, and one Tamgha-i-Quaid-i-Azam.

The ceremony of these awards will take place on March 23.

In his message shared by the Prime Minister Office's Twitter handle, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the country must reiterate the firm resolve to uphold the national values of unity, faith and discipline as envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said Pakistan has surmounted monumental challenges during the course of its history to emerge as a united, peaceful and resilient nation.

"Even today, the changing regional dynamics along with some domestic issues continue to test our resolve. Like each time, we will also overcome these obstacles with our characteristic determination and come out stronger as a nation."

The premier continued that today Pakistan can stand tall among the comity of nations.

"Our policies towards reviving the economy, handling the pandemic, and protecting the environment have received universal acclaim," the PM Office quoted him as saying.

The PM also said that the nation should not forget their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who are struggling for their right to self-determination under extremely adverse circumstances "marked by illegal Indian occupation & unspeakable repression".

"Pakistan will continue to extend its full support to the Kashmiris in their just cause. Kashmiris are looking up to the international community to fulfil the promises made to them," PM vowed.

While talking about Afghanistan, PM Imran said that Pakistan has consistently stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict in the neighbouring country.

Pakistan will continue to support a negotiated political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan, the PM said. He added that Pakistan wants peace within and peace without, "to pursue our socio-economic agenda".

On his government's achievements, the PM said, "The Naya Pakistan has shifted its focus from geo-politics to geo-economics, with the well-being and welfare of our people as the topmost priority. Our government has undertaken every possible effort for the development and prosperity of Pakistan."

Pakistan Independence Day Imran Khan ArifAlvi

