Khusro seeks private sector's representation in FBR, SBP

15 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar has said the government wants that private sector should be represented in FBR, State Bank and other financial and commercial institutions to create a business friendly environment in the country.

He expressed these views while speaking with Member National Assembly Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, Secretary General of United Business Group Pakistan Zafar Bakhtawari and Former vice President FPCCI Zahid Iqbal Ch.

He said that government expects from the business community to play a better role in the national interest by bringing reforms in the Chamber of Commerce and FPCCI.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General, United Business Group Pakistan, demanded from the Federal Minister that the results of the last elections of FPCCI are still pending with the Federal Cabinet Committee and should be decided soon by the Director General Trade Organization.

Zafar Bakhtawari further said that the business community has its reservations about the proposal to extend the presidency of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce for two years.

Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry, former vice-president of FPCCI, said on the occasion that some vested interests people are playing with the national interest of the business community. Professionals will come forward because people in the genuine business community do not have enough time to leave their business for two years.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

