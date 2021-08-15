ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
First tranche: Ship carrying 57,000 metric tons of wheat arrives

Zahid Baig 15 Aug 2021

LAHORE: A ship carrying 57,000 metric tons of wheat, first tranche of the 300,000 metric tons for the Pakistan Agricultural Services & Storage Corporation (PASSCO), has reached Pakistan and is in the process of offloading.

Reliable sources told Business Recorder here on Saturday, that will be receiving the grain supplement its stocks in shape of six tranches of 50,000 metric tons each.

Sources said that the first ship docked at the Karachi Port on 8th August and then went into fumigation after which offloading was started on August 11, 2021. It will supplement the stocks of the Corporation which stand at 560,000 metric tons at present, they added. They said that next ship is expected to reach by August 16, 2021 and the process of importing 300,000 metric tons is expected to complete by October this year. The grain is being given to different agencies and grain deficit areas as per the mandate of the organization, sources claimed.

