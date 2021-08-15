Independence Day celebrated in Hyderabad with zeal

HYDERABAD: Like other parts of the country the 75th Independence Day was celebrated in Hyderabad with zeal, patriotism and national fervour. The main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the premises of HDA Secretariat, Hyderabad where Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch addressing at the ceremony said that Pakistan will remain independent forever.

Every Pakistani had to play role for the development and prosperity of the country. We got independence with the great sacrifices of our forefathers and we should value this independence.

Paying homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police, he said that "they are our heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country and we are proud on them."

He appealed to the people to support the administration in its efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to ensure strict implementation of SOPs and get vaccinated and use masks.

Addressing the occasion DIG Hyderabad, Sharjeel Ahmed Kharal, paid homage to the martyrs and heroes of Pakistan Movement and said that the purpose of celebrating Independence Day was not only to express patriotism but also to learn from the sacrifices of our forefathers we would not hesitate to sacrifice our lives as independence was a blessing.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro in address congratulated the Pakistanis on Independence Day and appealed to the people to get vaccinated against Coronavirus, as a Pakistani we should work hard for the development of our city, province and the country.

Earlier, the flag hoisting ceremony was attended by Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Hyderabad, Sharjeel Ahmed Kharal, DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro. On this occasion Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch along with other officers inaugurated the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign by planting sapling in the premises of DG HDA Secretariat.

Later, they also attended the Independence Day ceremony at Public School Hyderabad where after hoisting the flag they planted saplings on the school premises. They also distributed sweets and other gifts to patients in Sir CJ Hospital, inmates of Central Jail and women and orphans in Darul Aman.

