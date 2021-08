CBOT corn ends mostly lower

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended mostly lower on Friday, retreating from early advances on profit-taking one day after the benchmark December contract hit its highest in nearly six weeks on a smaller-than-expected crop estimate from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), traders said.

CBOT December corn settled down 1/4 cent at $5.73 a bushel. For the week, the contract rose 16-1/2 cents a bushel or nearly 3%, its third consecutive weekly advance.