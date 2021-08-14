World
Biden authorizes 'immediate' US help to quake-hit Haiti: White House
14 Aug 2021
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden approved "immediate" aid for Haiti, which was struck Saturday by a massive earthquake that killed at least 29 people.
"The president authorized an immediate US response, and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power... to coordinate this effort," a senior White House official said, according to a pool report.
