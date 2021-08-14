Pakistan reports another 4,786 Covid-19 cases as 4th wave continues

Pakistan reported another 4,786 coronavirus cases and 73 deaths during the last 24 hours as the country endeavoured to curtail the spread of the Delta variant amid the ongoing fourth wave.

The death toll from the novel virus has now increased to 24,339. Out of the deaths recorded in the country since the coronavirus outbreak, Punjab accounted for the highest with 11,329, followed by Sindh (6,384), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (4,640), Islamabad (830), AJK (662), Balochistan (332), and GB (162).

Currently, 4,729 people are in critical condition while there are 86,606 active cases of the deadly virus.

During the last 24 hours, 59,136 tests were conducted taking the total number to 16,794,167. So far, Pakistan has reported 1,094,699 Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The national positivity ratio was recorded at 8.09% during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 4,343 more recoveries were reported in 24 hours, taking the tally to 983,754.

Out of a total of 1,094,699 cases detected in Pakistan, Sindh with 409,578 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 370,599 cases, KP 151,466 Covid cases, Islamabad 93,339 cases, Balochistan 31,507 cases, AJK 28,982 cases, and GB 9,228 infections.

As the number of cases surges, Pakistan has vowed a faster vaccination drive. It has so far administered 41.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine.