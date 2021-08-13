Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 86,236

As the fourth coronavirus wave continued to grip the country, Pakistan's active cases jumped to 86,236, the highest reported since May 2.

On August 11, the country reported 85,633 active cases, also the highest number in over three months. As per the latest data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan reported 4,619 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours at a positivity ratio of 7.76%.

A total of 59,504 people were tested across the country during the last 24 hours. The virus has so far infected 1,089,913 people in Pakistan since the outbreak last year. The disease also claimed 79 more lives, taking the number of fatalities to 24,266.

During the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 1,783 infections and 39 deaths, Punjab reported 1,163 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 682 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan collectively reported 936 infections and five deaths.

Overall, there are 4,656 critical cases out of which the condition of 72 people has deteriorated during the last 24 hours.

As Pakistan speeds up its vaccination drive, it has so far administered 41.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. During the last 24 hours, a total of 803,603 doses were administered.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has encouraged the citizens to vaccinate themselves.

Pakistan has been using Sinopharm, Moderna, Pfizer, CanSino and Sinovac vaccines to inoculate its population. The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people against coronavirus by end of this year.

It has also committed to spending $1.1 billion on procuring the Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate its people.