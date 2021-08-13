ANL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.03%)
ASC 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.22%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.39%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
GGL 44.53 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.58%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
NETSOL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.33%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 31.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
POWER 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.69%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
SNGP 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.69%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
BR100 5,092 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,561 Decreased By ▼ -75.58 (-0.29%)
KSE100 47,186 Decreased By ▼ -84.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,861 Decreased By ▼ -68.17 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 86,236

  • Positivity ratio stands at 7.76% during the last 24 hours
BR Web Desk 13 Aug 2021

As the fourth coronavirus wave continued to grip the country, Pakistan's active cases jumped to 86,236, the highest reported since May 2.

On August 11, the country reported 85,633 active cases, also the highest number in over three months. As per the latest data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan reported 4,619 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours at a positivity ratio of 7.76%.

A total of 59,504 people were tested across the country during the last 24 hours. The virus has so far infected 1,089,913 people in Pakistan since the outbreak last year. The disease also claimed 79 more lives, taking the number of fatalities to 24,266.

During the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 1,783 infections and 39 deaths, Punjab reported 1,163 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 682 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan collectively reported 936 infections and five deaths.

Another 4,856 Covid-19 cases reported as Pakistan continues to battle fourth wave

Overall, there are 4,656 critical cases out of which the condition of 72 people has deteriorated during the last 24 hours.

As Pakistan speeds up its vaccination drive, it has so far administered 41.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. During the last 24 hours, a total of 803,603 doses were administered.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has encouraged the citizens to vaccinate themselves.

Pakistan has been using Sinopharm, Moderna, Pfizer, CanSino and Sinovac vaccines to inoculate its population. The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people against coronavirus by end of this year.

Pakistan reports highest single-day cases in 3 months as surge in Covid-19 continues

It has also committed to spending $1.1 billion on procuring the Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate its people.

Coronavirus Pakistan cases deaths

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 86,236

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan to get 'unconditional' $2.77bn

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ordinance

Taliban capture Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar

FBR issues tax rates on immovable properties

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit

Taliban protest against US air strikes

UK economy rebounds in second quarter as lockdown eases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters