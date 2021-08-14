ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Russia to expel BBC journalist

AFP 14 Aug 2021

MOSCOW: Moscow has given BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford until the end of the month to leave Russia in response to Britain’s treatment of Russian journalists working there, state TV reported.

The move comes at a time of simmering tensions between Moscow and the West and a crackdown on opposition groups and independent media in Russia.

“It’s a milestone expulsion,” a presenter of state news channel Rossiya 24 said late Thursday evening.

Without identifying its source, Rossiya 24 said that Sarah Rainsford, a veteran reporter and a BBC correspondent in Moscow, would not have her visa extended when it expires at the end of August.

The presenter said the measures were symmetrical to the alleged pressure Russian media face in the United Kingdom.

Although Moscow frequently criticises Western media for their reporting on Russia, it rarely expels journalists.

The BBC press office said Friday that it was “not commenting on this story”.

The Russian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Its spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, however, said on her Telegram channel on Friday that it was up to the British broadcaster to speak first. “Don’t be shy,” she wrote.

“Everything was explained in detail to BBC representatives who recently visited the foreign ministry. They should have something to say.”

Last week, the foreign ministry said it had banned several unnamed British nationals from the country over their “involvement in anti-Russian activities”. It was not clear whether Rainsford was on the list.

