World

Jailed Samsung chief released on parole

AFP 14 Aug 2021

SEOUL: The jailed de facto leader of the giant Samsung group walked free on parole Friday, the latest instance of South Korea’s long tradition of freeing business leaders imprisoned for corruption or tax evasion on economic grounds.

Lee Jae-yong — the 202nd richest person in the world according to Forbes, with a net worth of $11.4 billion — was serving a two-and-a-half year prison sentence imposed in January for bribery, embezzlement and other offences in connection with the corruption scandal that brought down ex-South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

But calls for his early release from both politicians and business leaders grew in recent months over what they claimed was a possible leadership vacuum at the South’s biggest conglomerate.

The justice ministry announced Monday he had been paroled — among around 800 early releases — citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy.

Lee, 53, bowed to reporters waiting outside a detention centre south of Seoul and told them: “I have caused too much concern to the people. I’m really sorry.”

Wearing a black suit, he added: “I’m listening carefully to your worries, criticisms, concerns, and high expectations about me. I will do my best,” before he was driven away in a black limousine.

Lee was first jailed for five years in 2017, after Park’s ouster, then walked free the following year when an appeals court dismissed most of his bribery convictions and gave him a suspended sentence.

