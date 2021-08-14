ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Swiss police recover painting stolen from Serb castle in 1993

AFP 14 Aug 2021

GENEVA: Swiss police on Friday said they seized a painting recording a key moment in Serbian history that was stolen from a castle in the country in 1993.

Vlaho Bukovac’s “Blagovestanski sabor” — which depicts a historic 1861 assembly of prominent Serbs in the then Austro-Hungarian empire — was recovered in a raid in Zurich in which two Serbian nationals were arrested.

The painting was recovered on Wednesday, police said, in a cross-border operation with Serbian authorities in which several other people were detained.

“In the middle of the week, the Zurich public prosecutor’s office seized a painting stolen from a Serbian castle in the 1990s,” Zurich police said.

“This painting is considered an important national cultural property in Serbia.”

While Serbian reports put the market price of the painting at around half a million euros, it is the work’s value as a cultural symbol that is of most interest.

Blagovestanski Sabor, or the Annunciation Assembly, is seen as one of the most significant events in the history of the Serbs.

At the meeting, the Serbian elite sought political autonomy for territories inhabited mostly by Serbs from the empire, which then controlled much of central and southern Europe.

The Zurich police say they arrested a 44-year-old Serb and a 76-year-old person of Swiss and Serbian nationality in connection with the alledged attempted sale of a stolen artwork.

The Zurich public prosecutor’s office has opened criminal proceedings against the two men.

Swiss police Serbian nationals Blagovestanski Sabor Zurich police

Swiss police recover painting stolen from Serb castle in 1993

Tarin assures exporters there will be swift refund payments

FY21 LSMI output jumps 14.85pc YoY

SBP governor speaks to media persons: $2.77bn from IMF to help facilitate increased imports

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Import of 61 items: WHT exemption extended up to Dec 31st

UK exports to EU down 18pc as Brexit bites

June 2020 fuel crises: Ogra’s decision to spare OMCs irks AGP

List of sugar mills penalised by CCP unveiled

Independence Day today

Afghanistan: IMF says it’s ‘too early to predict’ spillover in Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.