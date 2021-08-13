ANL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.03%)
ASC 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.22%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.39%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
GGL 44.53 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.58%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
NETSOL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.33%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 31.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
POWER 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.69%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
SNGP 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.69%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
BR100 5,092 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,561 Decreased By ▼ -75.58 (-0.29%)
KSE100 47,186 Decreased By ▼ -84.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,861 Decreased By ▼ -68.17 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Zameen.com organizes property sales event in Faisalabad

Sponsored Content 13 Aug 2021

Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise Zameen.com recently organised a 3-day-long Property Sales Event (PSE) at a local hotel in Faisalabad. A large number of people attended the event, however, all government-sanctioned SOPs for the prevention of Covid-19 were observed by the attendees and the event organizers.

The event featured 15 real estate projects, for which Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner, including Sitara Icon Tower, Daud Heights, Layalpur Commercial Market, Orchard Homes, Super City Sahiwal, Royal City Sargodha, Al-Karim Town, Grand City Sahiwal and Chenab City.

Zameen Development’s projects were highlighted on the occasion as well, including Zameen Quadrangle, Zameen Aurum, Zameen Opal Lahore, Mall 35 Rawalpindi, Zameen Ace Mall Islamabad, and Zameen Ace Homes Islamabad. Special discounts worth millions of rupees were also offered to the attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Shuja Ullah Khan stated that Zameen.com has always delivered the best and most trustworthy projects to the public and that the company would continue to do so in the future.

The projects onboarded by Zameen offer potential customers the best facilities in the market and incredible investment opportunities with great returns. He added that the real estate industry plays a vital role in the development of the country’s economy and that the success of over 50 other local industries is dependent on the growth of the property sector.

Zameen.com’s Regional Sales Head (Central) Muzaffar Majeed took the opportunity to reiterate that the company only signed on as the exclusive sales and marketing partner for projects that were 100% transparent and that it did not associate with any such projects that did not have complete documentation from the authorities concerned.

At the conclusion of the event, Zameen.com’s sales team took the time to present a statistical overview of the current market situation, in addition to providing information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond.

Zameen.com real estate Zameen

Zameen.com organizes property sales event in Faisalabad

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan to get 'unconditional' $2.77bn

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 86,236

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ordinance

Taliban capture Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar

FBR issues tax rates on immovable properties

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit

Taliban protest against US air strikes

UK economy rebounds in second quarter as lockdown eases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters