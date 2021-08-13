Zameen.com organizes property sales event in Faisalabad

Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise Zameen.com recently organised a 3-day-long Property Sales Event (PSE) at a local hotel in Faisalabad. A large number of people attended the event, however, all government-sanctioned SOPs for the prevention of Covid-19 were observed by the attendees and the event organizers.

The event featured 15 real estate projects, for which Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner, including Sitara Icon Tower, Daud Heights, Layalpur Commercial Market, Orchard Homes, Super City Sahiwal, Royal City Sargodha, Al-Karim Town, Grand City Sahiwal and Chenab City.

Zameen Development’s projects were highlighted on the occasion as well, including Zameen Quadrangle, Zameen Aurum, Zameen Opal Lahore, Mall 35 Rawalpindi, Zameen Ace Mall Islamabad, and Zameen Ace Homes Islamabad. Special discounts worth millions of rupees were also offered to the attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Shuja Ullah Khan stated that Zameen.com has always delivered the best and most trustworthy projects to the public and that the company would continue to do so in the future.

The projects onboarded by Zameen offer potential customers the best facilities in the market and incredible investment opportunities with great returns. He added that the real estate industry plays a vital role in the development of the country’s economy and that the success of over 50 other local industries is dependent on the growth of the property sector.

Zameen.com’s Regional Sales Head (Central) Muzaffar Majeed took the opportunity to reiterate that the company only signed on as the exclusive sales and marketing partner for projects that were 100% transparent and that it did not associate with any such projects that did not have complete documentation from the authorities concerned.

At the conclusion of the event, Zameen.com’s sales team took the time to present a statistical overview of the current market situation, in addition to providing information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond.