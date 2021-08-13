ANL 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.76%)
ASC 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FCCL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.9%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
GGL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.7%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
NETSOL 156.30 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.53%)
PACE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PAEL 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
SNGP 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
TELE 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 38.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,092 Decreased By ▼ -10.18 (-0.2%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -64.79 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,193 Decreased By ▼ -78.18 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,874 Decreased By ▼ -56.07 (-0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kabul evacuations -- echoes of US exit from Saigon?

  • A photo that immortalized America's defeat in Vietnam, showing evacuees boarding a helicopter on the roof of a building, spread fast on social networks after the United States announced the emergency deployment on Thursday
AFP 13 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: Thousands of American soldiers being sent to Afghanistan to evacuate embassy staff from Kabul as the Taliban push towards the city has revived painful US memories of the fall of Saigon.

A photo that immortalized America's defeat in Vietnam, showing evacuees boarding a helicopter on the roof of a building, spread fast on social networks after the United States announced the emergency deployment on Thursday.

"The latest news of a further drawdown at our Embassy and a hasty deployment of military forces seem like preparations for the fall of Kabul," leading Republican lawmaker Mitch McConnell said.

Taliban protest against US air strikes

"President (Joe) Biden's decisions have us hurtling toward an even worse sequel to the humiliating fall of Saigon in 1975."

Back in June, as the Taliban advance built momentum, Biden himself addressed the Saigon parallels -- and dismissed them out of hand.

"There's going to be no circumstance where you'll see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan," he said.

The same month -- since when the Taliban's lightning offensive has surprised many US military officials -- the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff General Mark Milley also rejected comparisons to the desperate exit from Saigon.

"I do not see that unfolding," Milley said. "I may be wrong, who knows, you can't predict the future, but I don't see Saigon 1975 in Afghanistan. The Taliban just aren't the North Vietnamese Army. It's not that kind of situation."

'Not walking away'

To carry out the evacuation of American staff from its embassy in Kabul, 3,000 US troops will secure the airport, 1,000 will be sent to Qatar for technical and logistical support, while 3,500 to 4,000 will be positioned in Kuwait to deploy if needed.

On Thursday, US officials scrambled to answer questions about the mission, with Pentagon spokesman John Kirby declining to describe it as a NOE (Noncombatant Evacuation Operation).

He indicated it had no name, and avoided talking about evacuations.

The most famous "NOE" mission was Operation Frequent Wind, during which more than 7,000 Vietnamese civilians were evacuated from Saigon on April 29 and 30, 1975 by helicopter.

Asked about the image of American diplomats departing under military protection and the inevitable comparisons with the fall of Saigon, Kirby tried to underline the differences.

"We are not completely eliminating our diplomatic presence on the ground," he said.

"Nobody is abandoning Afghanistan, it's not walking away from it.

It's doing the right thing at the right time to protect our people."

The Taliban on Friday claimed they had captured Afghanistan's second city Kandahar, capping an eight-day blitz that has left only the capital and pockets of other territory in government hands.

United States Afghanistan Taliban Vietnam American soldiers immortalized America's defeat Milley Operation Frequent Wind

Kabul evacuations -- echoes of US exit from Saigon?

Power projects: Chinese companies refuse request to review rate of return

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ordinance

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

Taliban capture Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar

FBR issues tax rates on immovable properties

Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit

Taliban protest against US air strikes

UK economy rebounds in second quarter as lockdown eases

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters