Taliban protest against US air strikes

ISLAMABAD: The Afghan Taliban, who have taken control of almost 10 provincial capitals in Afghanistan so far, made it clear that they would neither allow foreign interference nor would they accept anything that is imposed from outside.

This was conveyed during the meeting of the Extended Troika also known as Troika Plus, involving Pakistan, the US, China, and Russia held on August 11 in Doha.

No joint statement of the meeting has been released so far.

Pakistan was represented in the meeting by special representative to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

In a tweet after the meeting, Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan termed the meeting “productive”.

“On 11 August we had a productive meeting of Extended Troika in Doha involving Pakistan, US, China and Russia also including meetings with Afghan sides reflecting our shared commitment to pursue a negotiated political settlement,” Khan said.

Reports claimed that the Afghan government has offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting in Afghanistan.

Taliban have not yet responded to the deal.

In his statement to the Troika Plus meeting, Taliban negotiator and deputy leader Mullah Baradar Akhund put the responsibility of the current situation on the US for not fully implementing the February 2020 peace deal.

“The responsibility for the current situation lies in the fact that the agreement has not been fully implemented, the withdrawal of troops has been delayed beyond its scheduled time in violation of the agreement, the blacklists are still in place, the prisoners are still in prisons. According to the agreement, the two issues should have been resolved sooner,” Mullah Baradar said in the statement to Troika Plus meeting, posted on the Taliban’s official website.

“Another major violation that is still going on is the US air strikes, which are against all principles. We have assured the whole world, especially the US, that no individual or group will be allowed to enter Afghanistan,” he said.

He said the American bombardment, which is both against the agreement and against other international principles, is still going on.

“If this action is not stopped, the problems will surely increase. I make it clear that then the responsibility will fall on those who act against all principles. Neither the United States nor any other country has the right to bomb our country, kill our people, destroy our public facilities, destroy our villages and homes,” he added.

The Taliban negotiation asserted that the fate of the Afghan people will be decided by the Afghans themselves.

“We value the role of the international community in this regard, and we listen to everyone’s advice and views. Of course, we do not allow foreign interference, nor should anyone interfere in our affairs. No one has the right to impose anything on us from outside,” he warned.

He also blamed the Kabul administration of having no interest in peace.

“From the beginning of the intra-Afghan negotiations, a high level propaganda against peace and negotiations was started. The prisoners’ release process was delayed for six months, wasting a lot of time. Still wasting time on various excuses,” he added.

