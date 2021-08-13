ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fresh monsoon rains likely

Recorder Report 13 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Met Office has forecast a fresh monsoon weather system that is expected to unlock more rains in the country through Aug 15.

"Strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 12th August (Thursday) and likely to continue till 15th August (Sunday)," it said.

Under this weather system: Rain-wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Tank, Karak, Bannu, DI Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamir, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang) with occasional gaps till August 15 (Sunday).

Rain-wind-thundershower is also expected in, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Ziarat, Quetta, Mastung, Khuzdar and Kalat from August 15 (evening) to August 17 (Tuesday).

Possible impacts: Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in some Local/Barsati Nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Kashmir, Islamabad /Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Narowal on August 14 and 15 besides, in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern parts of Balochistan on Aug 15 and 16 (Sunday & Monday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

monsoon rains met office weather forecast monsoon weather

Fresh monsoon rains likely

Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit

Taliban protest against US air strikes

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ord

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

SBP’s forex reserves down $223m

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

10 dams to be constructed in 10 years, says PM

NSA rejects Taliban support allegations

Qureshi says ‘Indian-Afghan’ nexus behind Dasu bus attack

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.