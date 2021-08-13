Fresh monsoon rains likely

KARACHI: Met Office has forecast a fresh monsoon weather system that is expected to unlock more rains in the country through Aug 15.

"Strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 12th August (Thursday) and likely to continue till 15th August (Sunday)," it said.

Under this weather system: Rain-wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Tank, Karak, Bannu, DI Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamir, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang) with occasional gaps till August 15 (Sunday).

Rain-wind-thundershower is also expected in, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Ziarat, Quetta, Mastung, Khuzdar and Kalat from August 15 (evening) to August 17 (Tuesday).

Possible impacts: Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in some Local/Barsati Nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Kashmir, Islamabad /Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Narowal on August 14 and 15 besides, in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern parts of Balochistan on Aug 15 and 16 (Sunday & Monday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021